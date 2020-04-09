Gardening Has Never Been So Easy

By now you’ve likely waited in a queue to get into the grocery store, ready and waiting to follow the arrows and social distancing guidelines inside. You’ve probably even visited multiple locations just to find toilet paper. You may even have noticed limits on dairy products or a scarcity of meat.

If any of the above sounds familiar to you, then you’ve probably thought about some Do It Yourself (DIY) options for you or your family in the future. With the Trump Administration seeking to end reliance on foreign entities for what is needed as a country, many Americans should start questioning how they can be self-sustaining post-Coronavirus; or maybe even during.

With many celebrities from Joe Rogan to Ronda Rousey promoting farming, growing, hunting and eating your own food, self sustainability through generators, propane, solar panels and the previously mentioned home-farms has become incredibly popular, not as popular as it could be, but there is promise.

An advocate like Rogan routinely promotes sustainable farming and hunting as an alternate solution to the horror stories of factory farming, even promoting his methods to prominent vegans or vegetarians who take particular issue with mass food production. Add in a chicken coop, along with alternative energies and power sources, and your average citizen can independently go farm-to-table on a relatively low budget. When people see their favorite personalities farming, they may be encouraged to join in.

An increase in popularity in recent years can certainly be argued for statistically. According to the National Gardening Association (NGA), as of 2017, just over one-third of Americans (35 per cent) grow their own food at home or a community garden. That amounts to 42 million people, spending around $4b, with half of all food gardening monies spent on vegetable gardens. Clearly, citizens are starting to take the issue of sustainability seriously.

As we continue onward into uncharted waters with our supply chain, it’s time to start considering growing your own food and sustaining a garden if you haven’t already. If you’re not sure where to start, consider a wide swath of seeds that covers pretty much everything you need, plus many more items you didn’t know you wanted.

The preppers at OutbreakProvisions.com have a bounty of seeds at the disposal of any would-be nursery. As part of their ‘Preparedness Seed Pack‘, you’re able to acquire everything from beans to cilantro.

We’ll go over a few of examples of what’s inside, because frankly, you may be surprised at what you can actually grow at home. As part of the ‘culinary herbs’ pack, you’ll receive thousands of basil, chive, dill, oregano, parsley and sage seeds. Along with over 20,000 thyme seeds.

In addition to a ‘salsa garden’ theme where you’ll get various peppers, onions and tomatoes, the pack contains some medical elements. Echinacea is known as a pain reliever that can also boost the immune system, act as an anti-inflammatory and, should you require, a laxative. Other seeds like Calendula have plenty of more serious uses for issues such as ear infections, muscle spasms and ulcers. Let’s not forget Cayenne as well, which will do a number on your clearing your sinuses.

Last but not least you’ll get a plethora of fruits and veggies; beats, corn, cabbage and carrots, peppers, squash, radish and lettuce (to round out our nursery rhyme). If you’ve ever dreamt about growing your own watermelon or pumpkin patch then now is the time. This way, come October you’ll be watching your home-grown pumpkins decompose on your porch, not ones you’ve paid for.

These non-hybrid seeds will keep up with your other non-perishables and emergency food supplies, last up to four years if stored at 66 to 70 degrees, and much longer if kept colder. Packets are re-sealable for lasting protection as well.

If you still need help figuring out how to go from garden zero to hero, look for resources surrounding gardening for beginners or even indoor vegetable gardens. Hopefully you are on your way to a more fulfilling and self-sustaining future, and an overall better experience than Marge Simpson had with corn fields.

