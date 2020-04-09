Laura Ingraham Blasts Fauci: Does He Want ‘Criminal Penalties For Handshaking?’

Fox News host and conservative personality Laura Ingraham mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci in a tweet Thursday, wondering what he wants to “dictate” next.

“What other private matters does Dr. Fauci wish to dictate after this crisis is over?” Ingraham wrote. “Does he believe there should be civil or criminal penalties for handshaking? Or just social shunning?”

“Where are all the civil libertarians and privacy advocates now?”

— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 9, 2020