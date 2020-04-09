Laura Ingraham Blasts Fauci: Does He Want ‘Criminal Penalties For Handshaking?’

Fox News host and conservative personality Laura Ingraham mocked Dr. Anthony Fauci in a tweet Thursday, wondering what he wants to “dictate” next.
“What other private matters does Dr. Fauci wish to dictate after this crisis is over?” Ingraham wrote. “Does he believe there should be civil or criminal penalties for handshaking? Or just social shunning?”
“Where are all the civil libertarians and privacy advocates now?”
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 9, 2020
Fauci has been directing the White House’s coronavirus response and has recently come under criticism from some members of conservative media.
Radio host Rush Limbaugh attacked Fauci this week, accusing the White House coronavirus team of being full of “Hillary Clinton sympathizers” who want to “get rid” of Trump.
Fauci has said that returning to normal, pre-coronavirus life may not ever happen. (RELATED: Bill Barr Calls For End To ‘Draconian’ Coronavirus Restrictions On May 1)