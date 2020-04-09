‘No One Has Forgotten This Is How You Honor POWs’: Meghan McCain Blows Up At Trump On POW Day

Meghan McCain let President Donald Trump have it Thursday in response to his tweet honoring National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day.

“On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!” Trump tweeted.

But McCain took offense, recalling what Trump had said about her father, the late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.

“Except for the fact that you don’t like people who were captured – while publicly attacking the most famous modern POW while he fought cancer…. No one has forgotten or will ever forget what you said and did. No one,” she said. (RELATED: ‘My Father Lives Rent Free In Your Head’: Meghan McCain Spars With Trump)

Joy Behar, McCain’s cohost on ABC’s “The View,” agreed. “We will NEVER forget,” she said.

McCain threw in the full quote as a reminder, adding, “No one has forgotten this is how you honor POW’s,” she said.

The late Senator and 2008 Republican Presidential nominee spent more than five years at the infamous Vietnamese prison known as the Hanoi Hilton after being shot down in 1967. McCain was offered freedom during his first year, after his captors learned that his father was the commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, but he refused because others who had been captured before him were not being let go.

After several more years of torture that nearly killed him on more than one occasion, McCain was released in March of 1973.