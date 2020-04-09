NFL Will Use The Draft To Raise Money To Help Win The War Against Coronavirus

The NFL will raise a ton of money during the draft to help win the war against coronavirus.

According to NFL.com, the league will host a “Draft-A-Thon” starting April 23 to honor healthcare workers and raise money to aid the relief efforts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and others will receive part of the money raised. You can see the full list below.

The 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefitting six charities – selected by the NFL Foundation – that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need. Here are the six charities that the “Draft-A-Thon” will benefit: pic.twitter.com/NABRtD8YNV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2020

Once again, the NFL and the world of football has stepped up to help win the war against coronavirus. Whether it’s the teams, players or coaches, there’s no debate about the impact the world of football has had in this fight.

Lots of different people from different industries have helped wage war against coronavirus, but I maintain the football world has stepped up in the biggest way when it comes to celebrities.

For the second time, ⁦@Coach_EdOrgeron⁩ taking the coaching lead on the virus response. This time with the sort of inducement that works: you want football this fall, follow the rules now > pic.twitter.com/WxPeqRt6t2 — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) April 8, 2020

Tons of money has been donated through football, and just as importantly, people with gigantic platforms are urging people to be smart, stay safe and remain healthy.

Now, the league will use the biggest offseason event of the year, which is happening virtually, to help raise money for those in need during these trying times.

Props to the NFL for using their immense resources to help win this fight. We need everything we can get, and the NFL is showing up in a huge way.