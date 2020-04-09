Editorial

NFL Will Use The Draft To Raise Money To Help Win The War Against Coronavirus

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: Detail image of the NFL logo on a goal post before the 2015 NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The NFL will raise a ton of money during the draft to help win the war against coronavirus.

According to NFL.com, the league will host a “Draft-A-Thon” starting April 23 to honor healthcare workers and raise money to aid the relief efforts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and others will receive part of the money raised. You can see the full list below.

Once again, the NFL and the world of football has stepped up to help win the war against coronavirus. Whether it’s the teams, players or coaches, there’s no debate about the impact the world of football has had in this fight.

Lots of different people from different industries have helped wage war against coronavirus, but I maintain the football world has stepped up in the biggest way when it comes to celebrities.

Tons of money has been donated through football, and just as importantly, people with gigantic platforms are urging people to be smart, stay safe and remain healthy.

Now, the league will use the biggest offseason event of the year, which is happening virtually, to help raise money for those in need during these trying times.

Props to the NFL for using their immense resources to help win this fight. We need everything we can get, and the NFL is showing up in a huge way.