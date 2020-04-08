Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Wants The NFL To Add Extra Rounds To The Draft Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert reportedly thinks the draft should expand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the New York Daily News, Colbert told the league he thinks teams should get three extra picks because coronavirus has made scouting so much harder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He reportedly believes 10 rounds would make up for the fact the NFL stopped visits with prospects during the pandemic.

While this is an interesting idea, and I understand where Colbert is coming from, I can promise you it won’t happen.

The draft starts April 23. There’s no chance in hell the league is going to tack on three extra rounds with about two weeks of time to figure it out.

Unfortunately, coronavirus has had a major impact on the draft process. It won’t be held in Las Vegas, and teams can’t host prospects for in-person visits.

That makes evaluating players a lot harder. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the reality of the situation.

Teams will just have to figure out as much scouting as they can through virtual interviews and phone calls. Trust me, the league isn’t going to add three rounds. That’s a pipe dream.

The draft gets underway April 23! Make sure to follow along with the action as the NFL hosts the first ever virtual draft in league history.