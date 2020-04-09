Superstar Rapper Chynna Rogers Dead At 25

Superstar rapper Chynna Rogers was found dead at her home in Philadelphia. She was just 25-years-old.

The exact cause of death for the up and coming star has yet to be released, per Page Six in a piece published Thursday. A statement from Rogers family read, “Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chynna (@chizzyano) on Mar 25, 2020 at 2:06pm PDT

Shortly after news surfaced of her death, Chynna’s management team at True Panthers captioned a post on social media, “Rest In Peace Chynna. Heartbroken. All the love to those she left behind . Goodbye angel.”

The young artist started her career at the age of 14 as a model when she joined Ford modeling agency, per Billboard magazine.

Not long after, she started mentoring with A$AP Yams, a member of the A$AP mob, who inspired her to pursue a career in music. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

She then released her first hit, “Selfie” in 2013, followed by “Glen Coco” the following year.

One of the rapper’s last post in March, talked about how much she missed everyone amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“ATTENTION I miss you. I miss humans,” Roger captioned her post on Instagram. “I miss the flow of the universe. I made a lil sumn pre-quarantine to satisfy these cravings. attention, off in case I die first, seems to hold new meaning. shows or no shows, I’ll do my best to create art & stay connected. with love, wash your hands.”