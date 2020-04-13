ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive For Coronavirus

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos announced Monday morning on “Good Morning America” that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Stephanopoulos’s announcement came almost two weeks after his wife Ali Wentworth confirmed that she had tested positive for the virus. The ABC host said he is “basically asymptomatic” and “feeling great.”
“I’m one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic,” Stephanopoulos said. “I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I’m feeling great.”
Wentworth’s diagnosis left her sick, according to social media posts. She wrote that she’s “never been sicker” in an Instagram post April 1. Wentworth self-isolated in their New York home after testing positive for the virus.
Multiple high-profile anchors and media pundits have tested positive for the virus, including CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin. (RELATED: ‘Beating Me Like A Pinata’: Chris Cuomo Says Chills From Coronavirus Fever Left Him With A Chipped Tooth)