Oklahoma State Football Coach Mike Gundy Apologizes For Coronavirus Comments

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologized for some recent comments about coronavirus.
Gundy whipped the world of college football into a frenzy when he said he wanted his players back sooner than later and had the audacity to suggest he was planning to get back to work. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Mike Gundy has said he hopes to have players back by May 1st at #OKState. He says he’s trying to “find answers and solutions based on what situation we’re in right now.” Here’s his comments which some consider controversial. pic.twitter.com/kluGogKj4H
— Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) April 7, 2020
Here is some audio of what Gundy was saying about the May 1st target date. Interesting stuff… #okstate https://t.co/TJr7v67SFx pic.twitter.com/U0Vacd7BF3
— Jacob Tobey (@JacobRTobey) April 7, 2020
According to CollegeFootballTalk, Gundy released a statement Saturday and said, “I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some. It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”
The apology comes after the school already released a statement a few days ago pushing back against the idea football players would be back to practicing anytime soon.
#OKState’s official statement on Mike Gundy’s comments from his teleconference this morning. pic.twitter.com/t1W3mp7c6M
— Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) April 7, 2020
Honestly, Gundy has nothing to apologize for. Could he have been a little more polished with his words? Sure, but there’s nothing wrong with wanting to be prepared.
Eventually, we’re going to get back to normal. When will it happen? I don’t have a clue, but we’re going to eventually return to a normal way of life.
Gundy is just doing what he can to prepare for that moment. Why that offends people is beyond me.
This is such a dumb thing for people to be spun up about. The man is a football coach. It’s literally his job to prepare, and that’s all he was saying.
Let’s move and start focusing on winning the war against the virus.