Editorial

Oklahoma State Football Coach Mike Gundy Apologizes For Coronavirus Comments

AutoZone Liberty Bowl - Missouri v Oklahoma State

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologized for some recent comments about coronavirus.

Gundy whipped the world of college football into a frenzy when he said he wanted his players back sooner than later and had the audacity to suggest he was planning to get back to work. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to CollegeFootballTalk, Gundy released a statement Saturday and said, “I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some. It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”

The apology comes after the school already released a statement a few days ago pushing back against the idea football players would be back to practicing anytime soon.

Honestly, Gundy has nothing to apologize for. Could he have been a little more polished with his words? Sure, but there’s nothing wrong with wanting to be prepared.

Eventually, we’re going to get back to normal. When will it happen? I don’t have a clue, but we’re going to eventually return to a normal way of life.

Gundy is just doing what he can to prepare for that moment. Why that offends people is beyond me.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oklahoma State Football (@cowboy_fb) on

This is such a dumb thing for people to be spun up about. The man is a football coach. It’s literally his job to prepare, and that’s all he was saying.

Let’s move and start focusing on winning the war against the virus.