New York Times’ Explanation For Botching Biden Sexual Assault Accusations

The New York Times released an interview with executive editor Dean Baquet explaining the paper’s slow start in covering Vice President Joe Biden’s sexual misconduct accusations.
White House correspondents Christian Datoc and Anders Hagstrom discuss how the NYT admitted to editing its story on Tara Reade’s accusation at the request of the Biden Campaign. When questioned as to why the paper seemed to give Biden the benefit of the doubt, but not Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Baquet argued Kavanaugh was more “public” than Biden. (RELATED: Barack Obama To Endorse Joe Biden)
Circling back to this. This answer is just unbelievable on so many levels. Kavanaugh was a bigger story that Joe Biden. Kavanaugh was an evolving story, Biden isn’t. Biden’s campaign isn’t in question, for reasons, unlike Kavanaugh’s. pic.twitter.com/EHaEbqNEDF
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 13, 2020
Was the NYT’s explanation a good one?
