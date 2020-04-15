Stay-At-Home Orders And Public Health Emergency Extended To May 15 In Washington D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser Announces

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that the stay-at-home order and public health emergency in Washington would be extended until at least May 15, numerous sources reported.
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the health emergency in Washington will now extend until at least May 15
— K Tully-McManus (@ktullymcmanus) April 15, 2020
Bowser announced the extension during a news conference Wednesday while addressing concerns about the risk vulnerable populations face while the virus spreads, according to WUSA 9.
Vulnerable populations include DOC jail inmates in custody and the homeless. Boswer announces the first inmate death at the D.C. Central Detention Facility Monday, according to WUSA9.
Bowser declared the state of emergency and public health emergency March 11, initially with an expectation of schools and the government reopening April 27, according to a statement by the Mayor’s office. Later in March, Bowser issued a stay-at-home order, which is enforced with the penalty of misdemeanor and possibly fines of up to $5,000 as well as imprisonment. (RELATED: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Says One Of Her Staffers Died Of Coronavirus)