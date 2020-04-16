Ted Cruz Accuses Pelosi Of Stalling Small Business Relief For ‘A Good Offer’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz lashed out Friday at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling for her to fund the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in a more swift manner.
Cruz was responding to reports that Pelosi was hoping for “a good offer” to come out of a meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Live In A Police State’: Ted Cruz Blasts Democrats For ‘Driving A Car Alone’ Citation)
“‘A good offer’?!? How about you fund the damn program Nancy and stop playing games with people’s livelihood,” Cruz tweeted.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Friday morning that it had exhausted the funding initially provided for the PPP and could not continue processing loans for coronavirus relief until additional money was secured.
Republicans have been pushing for a clean funding increase for the program. Democrats, however, are calling for any added PPP funding to be tied to money for state and local governments and hospitals, as well as subject to stipulations designating how the small business aid could be used.