Bob Saget Jokes On ‘The View’ That Getting Food During Coronavirus Is Like ‘A Drug Deal’

Bob Saget joked Friday with the ladies of “The View” that getting food during the coronavirus quarantine is “like a drug deal.”

The comments came during the 63-year-old actor’s appearance via video on the ABC talk show when Joy Behar asked the “Full House” star what his “realization” was when he went out to pick up food the other night from one of his favorite restaurants. (RELATED: Bob Saget Deletes Tweet About Lying Amid College Admissions Scandal Fallout)

“I hadn’t gone out that much just like you guys,” Saget shared. “I went out, and they said that this fine restaurant that I go to puts the food by the curb and you call them when you are there, and it’s basically — it’s a drug deal.” (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

WATCH:

“It’s the closest I have ever come to a drug deal,” he added. “Well, I won’t go there. You pull up, the food’s on the curb, on the side of the curb” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The actor continued, “I don’t want it on the curb. So I have a box in the trunk, and I pop the trunk. They put it in the trunk. The funds have already been exchanged on a charge card.”

“It just feels like we’re living in — you were talking about it,” the “Fuller House” star explained. “When you report somebody during the pandemic, it’s like citizens arrest is back. It’s, like, we are truly — it’s a different world, and I’m not —I don’t love the idea of exchanging funds and goods on the street.”

At one point, he joked that he’s actually turning into his famed character Danny Tanner of the hit ABC series and he’s cleaning everything.

“It’s hard,” Bob shared. “It’s been very hard, and I feel for everybody and you guys. It’s lonely, and it’s — I’m trying to do everything I can.”

“I’ve become Danny Tanner,” he added. I’ve become this character that I didn’t think I would be who is a clean freak, and I’m purelling everything, and always cleaning, and that’s fine. I can accept it, but I’m tired of using cash register tape as toilet paper. I’m down to, like, brutal paper.”