Bob Saget Deletes Tweet About Lying Amid College Admissions Scandal Fallout

Bob Saget deleted an ambiguous tweet about lying Wednesday after Lori Loughlin appeared in Boston court Wednesday.

“So many people are lying these days, maybe they should change the tests in school to ‘false or false,'” the “Full House” star tweeted Wednesday, according to People. The tweet has since been deleted from his page.

Last week, TMZ caught up with Saget and asked for his thoughts on Loughlin’s alleged involvement in college admissions scandal. Saget responded, “You love who you love in your life. I just love who I love. Candace said it really good at the Kids Choice Awards. Love who you love.” (RELATED: Judge Warns Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Not To Obstruct Justice)

As previously reported, the cast of “Fuller House” seemed to make a reference to Loughlin during a speech they gave at the awards show.

“And where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter what,” Candace Cameron Bure said.

Loughlin and her husband have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have Rick Singer secure their daughters admission to the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.