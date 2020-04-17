‘I Misspoke’: Dr. Oz Apologizes For Saying Schools Opening Is ‘Appetizing’ On Hannity

Dr. Mehmet Oz apologized Thursday for a comment he made during a segment with Fox News’ Sean Hannity after it went viral for the wrong reasons.

Dr. Oz said Tuesday evening on “Hannity” that opening up schools is “very appetizing” amid coronavirus, adding that it would “only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality.” A clip of his comments went viral and #FireDrOz began to trend on Twitter by Thursday, according to The Hill.

“I’ve realized my comments on risks around opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention. I misspoke,” Dr. Oz tweeted Thursday evening.

I’ve realized my comments on risks around opening schools have confused and upset people, which was never my intention. I misspoke. pic.twitter.com/Kq1utwiCjR — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) April 16, 2020

Vox’s Aaron Rupar tweeted a clip and wrote that Dr. Oz said “schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but … that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.” (RELATED: ‘Shocking’ And ‘Hackish’: Media Pundits Attack Dr. Birx After She Touts Trump’s Response To Coronavirus)

DR OZ: “Schools are a very appetizing opportunity. I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but … that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.” ???? pic.twitter.com/aifMeKTsIv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2020

Dr. Oz’s comments also included the note that in order “to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed and making the most out of their lives with the theoretical to the backside” it “might be a tradeoff some folks would consider,” The Hill reported.

His comments about only costing “us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality” is in reference to the entire population in the U.K., not specifically students, according to The Hill.