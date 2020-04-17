‘I Forgave The Guy’: Drew Carey Says Of The Alleged Murderer Of Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

Drew Carey said he decided to forgive the guy who’s been charged with the alleged murder of his ex-fiancee, Dr. Amie Harwick.

“After Amie’s [Harwick’s] murder, I took a week off,” the 61-year-old host of the “Price Is Right” shared during a pre-recorded interview for “The Talk.” The clip was noted by Page Six in a piece published Friday.(RELATED: Wendy Williams Faces Backlash After Appearing To Mock Death Of Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancé Dr. Amie Harwick)

Why Drew Carey forgave ex-fiancée Amie Harwick’s alleged murderer https://t.co/lnhSRJN01Z pic.twitter.com/ecmOcGSYRr — Page Six (@PageSix) April 17, 2020

“Really, I couldn’t function,” he added, before explaining that when he finally got back to the show it was “Kids Week” and he took the opportunity to speak with high school kids about forgiving Harwick’s alleged murderer, Gareth Pursehouse.(RELATED: Drew Carey To Host Fundraiser For Gary Johnson)

“I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who murdered Amie,” Carey shared. “I did it as soon as I could, right away because he was mentally ill, the guy was abused when he was a kid and, you know, you have to be able to forgive people like that.”

“You know, I wish he never did it, or I wish he never met her,” he added. “When you forgive people, that doesn’t mean you have to hang out with them and be their friend.”

Carey continued, while he explained that he thought it was “important for high school kids to hear and people in general to hear” that he forgave him.

“It would be so easy to carry around … every day think about revenge, which is not coming,” Drew said. “There’s nothing that’ll make up for what he did … I really try to practice instant forgiveness and unconditional love, the closest you can get to that, the better you are and I fall short all the time.”

As previously reported, Harwick, a Hollywood therapist, died from fatal injuries occurring when she fell from the third-floor balcony after an altercation on February 15. There was also “evidence of manual strangulation,” per Deadline.

Pursehouse, her ex-boyfriend, was later arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. On Thursday, he pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder and first-degree residential burglary with the special circumstance allegation of lying in wait. His next court date is set for June 24.