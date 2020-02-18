Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee Dr. Amie Harwick’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The official cause of death has been revealed for Dr. Amie Harwick, Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee, and that is blunt force injuries of the head and torso.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, the Hollywood therapist’s death was classified as a “homicide,” with the fatal injuries occurring when she fell from the third-floor balcony after an altercation. There was also “evidence of manual strangulation,” per Deadline in a report published Tuesday. (RELATED: Wendy Williams Faces Backlash After Appearing To Mock Death Of Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancé Dr. Amie Harwick)

Amie Harwick Cause Of Death Revealed By L.A. Coroner https://t.co/nvB2btCfJa pic.twitter.com/BtkJy9LB43 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 18, 2020

Harwick was allegedly killed by a former boyfriend following an alleged altercation at her Hollywood Hills home in the early morning hours Saturday. (RELATED: Drew Carey To Host Fundraiser For Gary Johnson)

Gareth Pursehouse has since been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder. He is currently being held on $2 million bail.

According to the outlet:

Police said Harwick and Pursehouse dated and had recently broken up. A previous restraining order expired and the two had seen each other in the past few weeks, according to police.

The therapist was previously engaged to the host of “The Price Is Right” back in 2018 before splitting up. Following news of Amie’s death, Carey shared that he was “overcome with grief.”