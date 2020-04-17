El Chapo’s Daughter Is Handing Out Coronavirus Aid Packages To The Needy

The daughter of infamous drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is using her businesses, and her father’s likeness, to deliver basic supplies to Mexican citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alejandrina Guzman is doling out care boxes filled with food, hand soaps, masks and other needed supplies throughout the Mexican state of Guadalajara — with her company posting regular updates on its Facebook page, according to the New York Post. The boxes being handed out bear El Chapo’s face, as do the facemasks worn by employees.

Guzman’s company is called “El Chapo 701,” named after a Forbes article that identified the now-jailed drug kingpin as the 701st richest person in the world and estimated to be worth around $1 billion.

Guzman uses the company to sell clothing, liquor and other products bearing her father’s image. Her business is giving away “Chapo’s provisions” for those in need.

“We are working and contributing. A great pleasure to visit your homes and give you these Chapo handouts,” read a post from the company’s Facebook page, and showed Guzman wearing a facemask with her father’s face blazoned on it. (RELATED: Hundreds Arrested In Nationwide Crackdown On Mexican Drug Cartel)

The humanitarian effort came as the coronavirus pandemic is expected to heavily knock Mexico’s economy.

Mexico so far has more than 6,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with slightly fewer than 500 deaths, according to the latest figures released Friday. The pandemic has forced Mexican businesses to close down and citizens to stay at home, resulting in an economic downturn for an already-fragile Mexican economy.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador earlier in April implored citizens working in the United States to continue sending remittances — money earned by them and sent back to their families living at home — back to Mexico.

El Chapo, who ruthlessly led the Sinaloa Cartel before getting jailed and transferred into U.S. custody, spends his time in a supermax prison in Colorado. His mother, Consuelo Loera, has petitioned the Mexican government to visit him before she passes away — a request that López Obrador said he supports.

