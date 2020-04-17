Chiefs GM Brett Veach Says It’s ‘Hard To Put A Timetable’ On Patrick Mahomes’ New Contract

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signing a new deal is a priority for the team, but there’s no timeline set in stone to get it done.

Mahomes has set the league on fire these past two seasons as he’s torched defenses and won a Super Bowl. Yet, general manager Brett Veach won’t commit to when a new deal will get done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Veach said the following Thursday during a call with the media, according to the Kansas City Star:

I can never sit here and speak in definitive, so I can’t say that the fifth-year won’t be an option or anything like that. It would be hard for me to say that we’d have to use that. If we feel that it’s a priority when you have a great player, and that great player is a priority, to things get done. It’s just hard to put a timetable on exactly when and how that will all work out. But we know and I’m sure he knows that it will get done and it will be taken care of.

Let me offer the Chiefs and the leadership of the team some free advice. Get a deal done with Mahomes as quickly as possible.

Waiting a little bit might allow the team some financial flexibility, but there are also some very real downsides.

If a deal isn’t done with Mahomes soon, what will the team do if he goes out and lights it up on a new level in 2020?

Instead of maybe paying him $38 million annually, the Chiefs could find themselves on the hook for a number well north of $40 million.

If I’m running the Chiefs, I want a deal done before Mahomes has the chance to go out and put up another season of gaudy stats.

The man is the most dominant player in the NFL at the moment. When you have a guy like that, you lock him up. You don’t wait.