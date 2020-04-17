Patriots Democratic Primary Update: The Endorsements Of Last Resort

Daily Caller patriots exclusive content
Democratic presidential hopefuls former US vice president Joe Biden (L) and Senator Bernie Sanders greet each other with a safe elbow bump before the start of the 11th Democratic Party 2020 presidential debate in a CNN Washington Bureau studio in Washington, DC on March 15, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Former Vice President Joe Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee last week, prompting a cavalcade of endorsements from a handful of holdouts.

Biden already had the support of most of his former primary opponents, many of whom endorsed his presidential campaign as they bowed out of the race themselves. The two standouts who did not do so were Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — and both of them joined the Biden ranks this week.

Sanders called for unity within the Democratic Party in a joint statement with Biden, saying, “Today I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans – to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse.”

Warren followed her endorsement with the acknowledgment that she would, if asked, accept an invitation to serve as Biden’s running mate going into the November general election.

Another long-awaited nod came from Biden’s old boss, former President Barack Obama.

In addition to the big names, several organizations joined the Biden camp as well.

But even though the endorsements came fast and furious — and from some of the heaviest hitters available — they raised a few questions as well.

Why did Obama wait until Biden — his own choice for vice president — was the only one left?

How would Warren square her endorsement with her previous criticisms?

What about the Bernie Bros?

Will these endorsements be effective?

Former CIA Ops officer Bryan Dean Wright has often lamented the state of the Democratic Party, and the presumptive conclusion of the 2020 primary has not changed his opinion. He told the Daily Caller, “It was a mess. The Democratic primary has resulted in an unwell man with China/foreign corruption baggage taking the helm. And to think Democratic voters did so thinking he was the best to take on Trump. My goodness.”

Biden will not officially assume the nomination until the Democratic National Convention, which has been postponed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

