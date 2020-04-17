Patriots Democratic Primary Update: The Endorsements Of Last Resort

Former Vice President Joe Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee last week, prompting a cavalcade of endorsements from a handful of holdouts.

Biden already had the support of most of his former primary opponents, many of whom endorsed his presidential campaign as they bowed out of the race themselves. The two standouts who did not do so were Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — and both of them joined the Biden ranks this week.

Sanders called for unity within the Democratic Party in a joint statement with Biden, saying, “Today I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans – to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse.”

#BREAKING: Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden: “Today I am asking all Americans — I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans – to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy which I endorse.” pic.twitter.com/Ty1r9ligJx — The Hill (@thehill) April 13, 2020

Warren followed her endorsement with the acknowledgment that she would, if asked, accept an invitation to serve as Biden’s running mate going into the November general election.

Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden For President https://t.co/xDzUhSvuxC — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 16, 2020

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president Wednesday, said she would accept an offer to be his running mate https://t.co/h4jb4IWtLN pic.twitter.com/ZoKWoWPYyu — Reuters (@Reuters) April 16, 2020

Another long-awaited nod came from Biden’s old boss, former President Barack Obama.

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let’s go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Obama Makes Biden Endorsement Official, Takes Some Shots At Trump Administration And Republicans. https://t.co/nyM5rXVKZG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2020

In addition to the big names, several organizations joined the Biden camp as well.

????NEW ENDORSEMENTS???? End Citizens United (@StopBigMoney) and @LetAmericaVote officially endorse @JoeBiden. “Joe Biden will take on the corporate special interests on day one and it’s why we need him as the next President of the United States.” https://t.co/d64YiaJdrQ — John W. McCarthy (@JohnWMcCarthy) April 16, 2020

Engage, a top Muslim American political action committee, announces it’s support of @JoeBiden! “Joe Biden is the type of leader who can restore America’s promise to its citizens, especially its most vulnerable, and to the world.”https://t.co/wZqzzrQNAp — John W. McCarthy (@JohnWMcCarthy) April 16, 2020

????NEW ENDORSEMENTS???? Michigan’s U.S. Senators @Stabenow and @GaryPeters endorse @JoeBiden for President citing his ability to be a champion for Michigan’s middle class families and workers.https://t.co/ZU6Kub1QMg — John W. McCarthy (@JohnWMcCarthy) April 15, 2020

????️‍????NEW: LGBTQ+ civil rights groups @eqca & @silverstateeq are endorsing @JoeBiden >> “Joe Biden has taken on tough fights before, & we know he will take on Donald Trump, win back the WH, and fight alongside us for LGBTQ+ civil rights and social justice.”https://t.co/ME6xib2CKu — Matt Hill (@thematthill) April 10, 2020

But even though the endorsements came fast and furious — and from some of the heaviest hitters available — they raised a few questions as well.

Why did Obama wait until Biden — his own choice for vice president — was the only one left?

Obama waited to endorse Biden until he was the only choice left. Meanwhile, POTUS has an historic approval rating among Republicans and even Democrats are endorsing @realdonaldtrump. https://t.co/kPY0KPuD7Y — Richard Walters (@rww_gop) April 14, 2020

Barack Obama waited until there was literally no one else left in the race to endorse his own VP that he had for 8 years. If that doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about Joe Biden’s capabilities, I don’t know what to tell you. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 14, 2020

When there is absolutely no one left to endorse…. https://t.co/5lvFIjn7pZ — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) April 14, 2020

Obama waited until Joe Biden had no one left to debate him. His own Vice President. That says more than anything his video endorsement today will. — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 14, 2020

How would Warren square her endorsement with her previous criticisms?

Elizabeth Warren in 2003: “Senators like Joe Biden should not be allowed to sell out women in the morning and be heralded as their friend in the evening.”https://t.co/mSrCiK2AWL — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) April 16, 2020

Her most too clever by half move: if Warren had dropped out to endorse Bernie, she would have much stronger case for VP bc getting picked as Biden’s running mate would be a potentially meaningful gesture to Bernie voters. Now, the left hates Warren! So, she’s no olive branch. https://t.co/whYpkkTGPp — Daniel Denvir (@DanielDenvir) April 16, 2020

What about the Bernie Bros?

With the utmost respect for Bernie Sanders, who is an incredible human being & a genuine inspiration, I don’t endorse Joe Biden. I supported Bernie Sanders because he backed ideas like #MedicareForAll, cancelling ALL student debt, & a wealth tax. Biden supports none of those. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) April 13, 2020

Saying the words “I endorse” won’t magically make every Sanders backer a Biden person. Not by a long shot.https://t.co/VNar2Glfj7 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 13, 2020

I’m Ja’Mal, a former surrogate for @BernieSanders 2016 & 2020. I’m a true progressive, thats why I didn’t endorse Hillary & I will not endorse @JoeBiden. Crime bill, Tara Reade, won’t cancel debt, won’t legalize cannabis, no M4A, he hasn’t EARNED my vote! I don’t follow Bernie. pic.twitter.com/OGklNhTQue — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) April 13, 2020

Will these endorsements be effective?

Former CIA Ops officer Bryan Dean Wright has often lamented the state of the Democratic Party, and the presumptive conclusion of the 2020 primary has not changed his opinion. He told the Daily Caller, “It was a mess. The Democratic primary has resulted in an unwell man with China/foreign corruption baggage taking the helm. And to think Democratic voters did so thinking he was the best to take on Trump. My goodness.”

Biden will not officially assume the nomination until the Democratic National Convention, which has been postponed until August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED CONTENT:

A Left-Wing Group Targeting Trump Accepted $100K In Stock From A Chinese-Controlled Tech Firm, Filings Show

Election Dissection: Trump And Biden’s Crisis Communications Skills — Giving Both An Honest Grade

Stacey Abrams’s Group Will Target Democrat Who Endorsed President Trump

Warren Endorses Biden For President

‘No Idea What They’re Asking For’: Election Experts Warn Of Fraud, Mismanagement If US Votes By Mail In November

FLASHBACK: Obama Discouraged Biden From Running In 2016, Thought Clinton Would Thump Him

Obama Says Biden Has Most Left-Wing Platform Of Any Major Nominee In History

Georgia Democrat Becomes First To Endorse Trump, Credits President’s Work For Black Community

Obama Makes Biden Endorsement Official — And Takes Some Shots At Trump

‘I Don’t Endorse Biden’: Bernie Sanders’s Supporters Let Loose After Their Candidate Bows To Biden

Joe Biden Inches Closer To Democratic Nomination After Wisconsin Landslide

Ocasio-Cortez Says She Has Never Spoken To Biden, Nor Has He Asked For Her Support

NYT Concludes Biden Has ‘No Pattern’ Of Misconduct ‘Beyond Hugs, Kisses And Touching’ That Women Previously Reported

Chris Wallace Asks Twice, And Mark Cuban Won’t Shut Down A Possible Presidential Run