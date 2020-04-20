Georgia Will Reopen Some Businesses Like Gyms, Hair And Nail Salons Friday

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that some Georgia businesses will reopen Friday.

Georgia will allow businesses such as gyms, hair and nail salons to reopen on Friday, Kemp said, noting that these businesses must stagger shifts, conduct health screenings on employees, and keep work spaces six feet apart from each other, The Hill reported.

“By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely without undermining the progress we all have made in this battle against COVID-19,” Kemp said at a press conference. (RELATED: ‘It Makes No Sense’: Las Vegas Mayor Wants To Reopen Hotels, Casinos)

Though bars and nightclubs will remain closed, private social clubs, restaurants and theaters may open Saturday, according to The Hill.

Another eye-opening photo from the heart of Myrtle Beach today via Robbie Bischoff’s drone. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ChO3gaRs3w — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) April 17, 2020

The move came the same day that Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order formally announcing the reopening of some retail stores, such as furniture, clothing, jewelry and department stores, and removing restrictions on state beaches, public piers, docks and wharfs, WYFF reported. The stores may reopen as of 5 p.m. Monday, but must follow strict social distancing guidelines.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.