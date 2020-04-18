Retail Stores, Beaches To Reopen Next Week In South Carolina

South Carolina is reportedly set to reopen some retail stores and its public beaches as early as next week.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster will formally announce the openings on Monday, according to The Post and Courier, as several states with lower coronavirus infection rates look to begin reopening segments of their economies.

As of Saturday evening, South Carolina had fewer than 4,300 total coronavirus cases and 119 deaths out of its population of over 5 million.

Just Friday, McMaster reinstated access to public boat ramps and landings, the first step of what was considered part of a larger plan to bring the state’s economy back on track. In addition to recreation, Friday’s action allowed those who make their living by fishing in the state to get back to work.

OPEN BOAT RAMPS: Governor @henrymcmaster announced boat ramps would open today at noon. They opened and people are already enjoying it. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/3wvNYjgvjD — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) April 17, 2020

Retails sectors set to reopen on Tuesday include jewelry, furniture and clothing, according to McMaster’s chief of staff Trey Walker, who told The Post and Courier that declining coronavirus numbers allowed the government to ease the restrictions. (RELATED: ‘I Believe In Our Freedoms And Liberties’: South Dakota Governor Responds To Critics Of State’s Coronavirus Response)

The opening will presumably include one of the nation’s most visited beaches, Myrtle Beach, which has been closed for two weeks.

Another eye-opening photo from the heart of Myrtle Beach today via Robbie Bischoff’s drone. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ChO3gaRs3w — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) April 17, 2020



Social distancing measures will reportedly be enforced at the reopened areas.