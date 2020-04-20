‘Give Me Liberty And Give Me Death!’: Joy Behar Says Armed Lockdown Protesters Are ‘Terrorists’

Joy Behar referred to armed lockdown protesters as “terrorists” on Monday’s “The View,” saying that there was no need for them to carry guns at rallies.

Behar said that she felt for those who had lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, but worried that those who were ignoring the social distancing guidelines to join public protests were potentially putting other people in danger. (RELATED: Will They ‘Sign Away Their Right To Treatment?’: Joy Behar Slams Michigan Lockdown Protesters)

WATCH:

“They have to understand that they can infect other people,” Behar explained. “And, um, to paraphrase Patrick Henry, ‘Give me liberty and give me death,’ is what they’re basically proposing. Because a lot of people are going to die because of this behavior.”

Behar went on to point out that social distancing had reportedly been effective in at least slowing the spread of the virus, noting that a failure to implement such measures had led to higher infection rates in some areas.

“And by the way, can I just make one more point?” Behar added. “These people are being egged on by right-wing media, people like Alex Jones and Rush Limbaugh. And why are you bringing guns to a rally? You want to call yourself protesters, leave your guns at home. Those are terrorists who bring guns to things, to rallies. I don’t trust that at all.”