‘Summer Respite’: White House Confirms Sunlight Has ‘Striking’ Effect On Killing Coronavirus

The White House coronavirus task force at Thursday’s press briefing confirmed that sunglight has a “powerful” effect on the survivability of coronavirus.

Senior Homeland Security Department Official William Bryan joined Vice President Mike Pence in saying much of the COVID-19 outbreak will be behind us by “early summer.” The announcement comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx have warned that the disease may reemerge in the fall. (RELATED: ‘It’s Time For Congress to Get Back To Work’ — Kevin McCarthy Writes Letter To Pelosi Detailing How To Reopen Congress)

Pence said the news is likely to lead to a “summer respite” from the coronavirus as it will be far more difficult to spread on outdoor surfaces. Bryan cited the example of playground equipment, saying areas of the playgrounds that receive direct sunlight are more likely to be free of germs.

The task force also elaborated on the effectiveness of certain disinfectants. Bryan said bleach kills the virus in two minutes, and isopropyl alcohol kills it in 30 seconds. (RELATED: Georgia Democrat Becomes First To Endorse Trump, Credits His Work For Black Community)

The news came just as the House of Representatives passed $484 billion in additional coronavirus relief. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had been widely criticized for holding up the process in pursuit of Democratic policy priorities.

Trump said he would likely be signing the bill Thursday night.