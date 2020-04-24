Celine Dion Becomes Latest Star To Postpone Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

Celine Dion has become the latest star to postpone tour dates due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

"I look forward to the days when we can once again share the joys of singing and dancing together," the 52-year-old singer captioned her post on Instagram to her million of followers, along with a press release posted on her website about postponing the "first months" of the European leg of her Courage World Tour due to the pandemic.

"For the time being, health and safety is the top priority for everyone… but I can't wait to get back on stage and be with all of you again. – Celine xx," she added.

The release on her website explained the “first months of the European leg of her” tour, “which was scheduled to kick-off in Prague on May 21, 2020” has been postponed.

“Twenty-eight show dates in 19 cities through July 25, 2020 are being postponed, with the intention to announce as many rescheduled dates as possible, when it is safe and approved to proceed with events in each of the cities,” the release read.

“The COURAGE WORLD TOUR launched in North America in September 2019 in Québec City and completed 52 sold-out shows before going on hiatus due to COVID-19 in March 2020,” it added.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to all those who have lost loved ones and suffered so much during this devastating coronavirus pandemic,” “The Power of Love” hitmaker shared. “I know that everyone is struggling to adapt to these challenging circumstances, not knowing when things will return to normal.”

“Eventually, we’ll get through this… hopefully, sooner rather than later,” she added, while praising “healthcare professionals, first responders, and all the courageous people who are doing everything possible to care and provide for us during these most difficult times.”

Dion is the latest star to postpone/cancel tour dates, including celebs like Taylor Swift, Chris Stapleton, and so many more in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.