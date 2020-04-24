Your Phone Is A Germ Factory. This Charger Keeps It Clean

These days, it seems like you’re wiping everything down to ensure no germs creep into your home. But did you know that one of the filthiest things you own is something you put right to your face every single day? That’s right, we’re talking about your smartphone. According to one study, a typical smartphone is likely to have seven times more germs than a toilet seat. Is your skin crawling yet?

Before you dip your phone in a bucket of bleach, consider this safer — and saner — alternative: the 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer. This innovative gadget actually sanitizes your phone as it charges it, thanks to its shining rays of UV light. Simply place your phone onto the wireless charging dock, and choose from three levels of UV light from the hanging light lamp attached just above it.

As you likely already know, your phone isn’t the only thing in your home that’s covered in germs. Your wireless earbuds, rings, sunglasses and more can be a breeding ground for harmful bacteria. But the brilliant minds behind the 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer already knew that which is why they built a gadget that can actually sanitize all kinds of household items — it’s even gentle enough to sanitize more delicate items like a baby pacifier. And since the charger can intuitively sense whether the item needs a charge or not, you don’t have to worry about damaging it when using its UV light to clean other items.

Not only is this method of cleaning incredibly easy, but it’s also actually safer. That’s because many cleaning agents out there can be incredibly damaging to your health. But now you can disinfect everyday items without even touching a wet wipe. Talk about a money-saver.

The 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer is compatible with most smartphones and supports Qi charging. It also comes with a USB cable and manual.

Get that dirty phone clean with the 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer now just $37.99 for a limited time!

