Miami Goes 7 Weeks Without A Murder Amidst COVID-19

Miami, Florida went seven weeks from February 17 to April 12 without a murder, marking the city’s longest stretch without homicide since 1957.

The city’s record-breaking streak was ended Thursday with two killings, according to a local CBS affiliate. Prior to 1957, the city went just over 9 weeks without a murder, according to the New York Post.

Residents of Miami have been under a stay-at-home order since late March, per The Hill. The Miami Police Department believes that the dramatic decrease in the amount of people outside their homes is responsible for the depressed murder rate.

“We can say that it’s due to our police high visibility, attributed with the pandemic and the Stay At Home order,” a spokesperson told CBS. However the outlet also noted that Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina is concerned that rates of domestic and child abuse may be up but underreported amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (RELATED: Domestic Assaults On The Rise Amidst Coronavirus)

Colina also said that the city saw a drop in murders and other crimes before the stay at home order was issued, according to WXII 12.

Meanwhile, assaults in Baltimore have dropped 34% amidst a stay-at-home order while citizens in Los Angeles have committed 21% fewer murders while under quarantine. Similarly, major felonies in New York City fell 17% during the week of March 16 when the mayor first closed schools, per the Post.

Rates of violent crime in general have declined significantly across America over the last 20 years, according to the Marshall Project.