Fox News Reportedly Cuts Ties With Diamond & Silk

Fox News reportedly cut ties with social media personalities Diamond & Silk after the pair stirred controversy over incorrect comments about the novel coronavirus, The Daily Beast reported.

Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson regularly appeared on Fox News and made weekly videos for Fox Nation beginning in 2018. Fox Nation is an online video platform for subscribers.

“After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” a source with knowledge of the situation said according to The Daily Beast.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller.

The siblings came under fire after saying on March 30 that the number of Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus is being misreported to make President Donald Trump look bad, The Daily Beast reported.

They also accused billionaire Bill Gates of being involved with the virus on April 10 during a livestream, saying he has pushed for “population control,” the publication reported. Diamond & Silk said they would not be taking any vaccine that Gates was involved in producing, according to The Daily Beast.

Twitter also removed a post from Diamond & Silk that told people to “be out in the environment” in order to “become immune to the environment” in March.

“Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!” the tweet read according to The Daily Beast. (RELATED: Diamond & Silk Sound Off On Nancy Pelosi, AOC, The ‘New Way Forward’ Bill And More)

The duo had not posted new content on Fox Nation or appeared on the network for a few weeks prior to Fox News’ reported separation from them, CNN’s Oliver Darcy previously noted.

“Diamond & Silk license short weekly videos to Fox Nation – they are not Fox News contributors or employees. When they appear on FNC and FBN, they do so as guests,” a Fox News spokesperson said in 2019 according to The Hollywood Reporter.