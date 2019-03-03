Diamond And Silk Blast Gov. Ralph Northam And His Wife Over Latest Cotton Ball Controversy

WATCH:

Diamond and Silk stopped by The Daily Caller’s booth at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to discuss the blackface and #metoo controversies plaguing the state of Virginia.

The pro-Trump social media personalities wondered why Gov. Ralph Northam hasn’t resigned yet, and minced no words when discussing the recent reports about his wife allegedly handing out cotton balls to black students during a governor’s mansion tour. (REALTED: Four Weeks After Blackface Photo Surfaced, Ralph Northam Still in Office.)

