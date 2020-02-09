Diamond & Silk Sound Off On Nancy Pelosi, AOC, The ‘New Way Forward’ Bill And More

Social media personalities Diamond and Silk had a lot to say about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up President Trump’s State Of The Union speech and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for co-sponsoring the newly proposed “New Way Forward Act,” during an interview with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill.
They also explained why Democrats were having the worst week ever, and they went on to say what they trust more than the Iowa caucus results. (RELATED: Tucker Reveals Democratic Plan To Protect Illegal Alien Criminals From Deportation, And ‘Fundamentally’ Change America.)
“I trust a whopper with cheese, no tomato, with extra ketchup, cut in half, that it won’t make me fat,” said Diamond.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
