Pentagon Officially Releases US Navy Footage Of Three UFOs, Confirms Videos Are Real

The Pentagon on Wednesday formally declassified and authenticated three previously leaked top secret U.S. Navy videos of “unexplained aerial phenomena.”
Pentagon declassifies three previously leaked top secret U.S. Navy videos of “unexplained aerial phenomena”—and that some believe could show UFOs. https://t.co/SgE0JDGtej pic.twitter.com/yhv8ZBDR0p
— ABC News (@ABC) April 27, 2020
A Pentagon spokesperson said that the videos were released “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real or whether or not there is more to the videos.” (RELATED: SEARS: Raiding Area 51 Is A Great Idea)
“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified,'” the spokesperson added.
The videos show what Navy fighter pilots captured on their video sensors during training flights in 2004 and 2015. They were leaked in 2017 and published by the New York Times as part of a report on how the U.S. government ran a program for investigating reports of unidentified flying objects until 2012.
“The Department of Defense has authorized the release of three unclassified Navy videos, one taken in November 2004 and the other two in January 2015, which have been circulating in the public domain after unauthorized releases in 2007 and 2017,” said Defense Department spokesperson Susan Gough in a statement released Monday.
The videos triggered renewed interest in UFOs, which was a trending topic on Twitter soon after the release of the footage.