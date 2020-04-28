Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Gets Into Carnegie Mellon On Her Own SAT Scores Following Admissions Scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman’s daughter has gained admission into a top tier college following the college admissions scandal.

Sophia Macy has seemingly been admitted to Carnegie Mellon University, according to a report published by People magazine. Macy will be attending the theater program at the university starting in the fall.

Sophia Macy, oldest daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, will go to Carnegie Mellon University’s drama school https://t.co/c57dTLAXxW — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) April 28, 2020



Macy reportedly added “CMU Drama ’24” to her Instagram bio, People magazine reported.

“Felicity is so proud and grateful that Sophia has kept her chin up over the last year,” a source told People magazine. “It was a painful, challenging time and she pulled through it with strength and grace.” (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Prison In College Admissions Scandal)

The acceptance comes a year after the news regarding Huffman’s involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal broke. Huffman was convicted after she was accused of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores doctored.

Huffman claimed her daughter never had knowledge of the scheme. The “Desperate Housewives Actress spent 11 days in prison.

“In my desperation to be a good mother I talked myself into believing that all I was doing was giving my daughter a fair shot,” Huffman wrote in a statement at the time of her conviction.

“I honestly didn’t and don’t care about my daughter going to a prestigious college,” Huffman added. “I just wanted to give her a shot at being considered for a program where her acting talent would be the deciding factor.”