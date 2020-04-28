Hillary Clinton Is Joe Biden’s Surprise Town Hall Guest, Reportedly Plans To Endorse

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton let the cat out of the bag Tuesday, announcing that she would be former Vice President Joe Biden’s virtual town hall guest.

“A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden’s 3pm ET town hall today. (She’s excited.),” Clinton tweeted along with a throwback photo of the two of them laughing together. (RELATED: ‘Look What Trump Gets Away With’: Joy Behar Rallies To Defend Bill Clinton Over Lewinsky Affair)

A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden‘s 3pm ET town hall today: (She’s excited.) pic.twitter.com/iGHo6a6G1s — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 28, 2020

Several sources reported that, in addition to simply making an appearance, Clinton planned to endorse Biden during the virtual town hall, according to CNN.

Hillary Clinton will endorse Joe Biden on Tuesday, a source familiar with the plans tells ⁦@merica⁩, bringing support of the Democratic standard bearer from four years ago behind the former vice president and current presumptive nominee.https://t.co/ynblyLivmn — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) April 28, 2020

NEW: Hillary Clinton announces endorsement of Joe Bidenhttps://t.co/rN8rsHMl18 pic.twitter.com/M3Ce2KPdfb — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 28, 2020

Clinton’s endorsement will come just days after her own former adviser Peter Daou publicly called for Biden to withdraw from the race after new evidence appeared to support Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against the former vice president. (RELATED: Former Hillary Adviser Calls Biden To Drop Out: ‘We Lose All Moral Authority’ If We Don’t Take Tara Reade Seriously)

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale responded with a statement on Clinton’s possible endorsement, saying, “There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together. Both of them carry the baggage of decades in the Washington swamp and both of them schemed to keep the Democrat nomination from Bernie Sanders. President Trump beat her once and now he’ll beat her chosen candidate.”

Biden’s team has promoted Tuesday’s town hall with Clinton as a conversation about “the impact of COVID-19 on women.”