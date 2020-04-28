Politics

Hillary Clinton Is Joe Biden’s Surprise Town Hall Guest, Reportedly Plans To Endorse

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) attend a ceremony to unveil a portrait honoring retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton let the cat out of the bag Tuesday, announcing that she would be former Vice President Joe Biden’s virtual town hall guest.

“A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden’s 3pm ET town hall today. (She’s excited.),” Clinton tweeted along with a throwback photo of the two of them laughing together. (RELATED: ‘Look What Trump Gets Away With’: Joy Behar Rallies To Defend Bill Clinton Over Lewinsky Affair)

Several sources reported that, in addition to simply making an appearance, Clinton planned to endorse Biden during the virtual town hall, according to CNN.

Clinton’s endorsement will come just days after her own former adviser Peter Daou publicly called for Biden to withdraw from the race after new evidence appeared to support Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations against the former vice president. (RELATED: Former Hillary Adviser Calls Biden To Drop Out: ‘We Lose All Moral Authority’ If We Don’t Take Tara Reade Seriously)

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale responded with a statement on Clinton’s possible endorsement, saying, “There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together. Both of them carry the baggage of decades in the Washington swamp and both of them schemed to keep the Democrat nomination from Bernie Sanders. President Trump beat her once and now he’ll beat her chosen candidate.”

Biden’s team has promoted Tuesday’s town hall with Clinton as a conversation about “the impact of COVID-19 on women.”