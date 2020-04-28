You Can Build Your Own Battle Royale Game While You’re Stuck at Home

You’ve played a lot of video games in your day, and if you had it your way, you’d definitely change a few things. But believe it or not, you don’t have to be an experienced developer to create your own multiplayer game. In fact, you can learn how to customize your very own battle royale game from scratch without even having to leave home.

Thanks to the Build a Battle Royale learning program, you can create a one-of-a-kind, multi-player game from scratch. Even if you’re new to code, this online course teaches you everything you need to know about how to build a real game, from navigating the Unity interface and implementing artificial intelligence into your games to creating weapon assets with the help of Blender — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

You’ll also learn how to design a state-of-the-art battle arena and customize your very own hero, all with 3D modeling technology, of course. Even if you’re new to the world of programming, the entire online course takes you through each stage, step by step, letting you go at your own pace. In fact, you’ll have lifetime access to all the course’s incredible features and tools, including a whopping 301 lectures and over 50 hours of content.

Each of the program’s courses is led by John Bura, an experienced programmer, teacher, and owner of the renowned game development studio, Mammoth Interactive; which has produced games for Xbox 360, iPhone, iPad, Android, and so much more. Needless to say, you’ll be in good hands.

By the end of the course, you’ll have a fully polished, completely playable game. You’ll also receive a certification of completion, sure to earn you bragging rights for years to come. And who knows, after programming your game from scratch under such prestigious instruction, you may even produce the next award-winning battle royale game, or at least unlock a hidden programming talent.

Get building with the Build a Battle Royale learning program, now on sale for just $15 down from $200!

