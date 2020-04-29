Colorado Man Wins Two $1M Powerball Play Prizes With The Same Numbers On The Same Day

A Colorado man has won two $1 million lottery prizes in the same day while using the same numbers.

The man, identified only as Joe B., has been playing the same numbers for 30 years, according to a report published by 9 News. He won the two Powerball jackpots on March 25 and claimed his winnings Friday.

WOAH! With a little bit of luck and persistence, a Colorado man “Joe B” has hit the jackpot twice after playing the same numbers for 30 years.

????????https://t.co/VD3TkimlzJ — WGXA (@WGXAnews) April 29, 2020

The winning tickets were sold to Joe B. from two different locations, one at a 7-Eleven and the other at a Loaf and Jug. He bought one in the morning and the other in the evening, according to Colorado Lottery’s Communications Director Meghan Dougherty.

Joe B. was able to claim his winnings at a new drive-thru claims office in Pueblo, Colorado. The new office was opened earlier in April to allow winners to claim money in a touch-free way during COVID-19. Winnings can also be claimed through the mail. (RELATED: Colon Cancer Patient Wins Instant $200,000 Lottery Prize On The Way To Last Chemotherapy Treatment)

This story is crazy. I’ve always wanted to win the lottery, but I can’t imagine playing the same numbers for 30 years and then finally winning, not one but two Powerballs. $2 million richer in a matter of days.

The odds you win two $1 million Powerball prizes is one in 23,376,107, according to the Powerball odds chart. This means you’re ten times more likely to win two $1 million powerball prizes before you win one grand prize, where the odds are one in 292,201,338.