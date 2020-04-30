Joe Scarborough Says Trump In ‘Cognitive Decline’ And Poll Numbers ‘Collapsing’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Thursday that President Donald Trump is undergoing “cognitive decline” while his poll numbers are “collapsing” all over the country.

“He’s in a complete meltdown, a complete meltdown mode,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe,” adding that the president is allegedly “threatening to sue his campaign manager.”

Scarborough said “a lot of people” are claiming that campaign manager Brad Pascale has “used his position to enrich himself” and that this is “causing a lot of concerns.” (RELATED: Joe Scarborough: Trump Supporters Are ‘Not Conservatives, They’re Idiots’ For Opposing State Lockdowns)

The former Republican Florida congressman also suggested polling numbers might be affecting Trump. “The numbers are horrific in the swing states. They’re even bad in Texas. They’re bad in North Carolina,” Scarborough said. “They’re bad all across the United States.”

Scarborough said Trump would never “blame himself” for any drop in his poll numbers or approval ratings, but said that Trump was doing “badly” in afternoon briefings: “He stumbles over words. Sometimes he seems to fall asleep in the middle of meetings … People have been talking about his cognitive decline for some time and how it might impact us in a crisis.”

“Now, of course, worries that a cognitive decline are starting to catch up with him and we’re starting to pay. But, my gosh, Americans are noticing, and the poll numbers are just collapsing,” Scarborough said. (RELATED: Senior MSNBC Reporter Suggests Tanning Bed May Have Contributed To Trump’s ‘Irrational Rants’)

Just this week Scarborough said that the 25th Amendment to the Constitution, which allows for the removal of a president, “is de facto abolished” if it will not be used against President Donald Trump.

He was citing the part of the Constitution that allows for the removal of a president if he is unable to “discharge his duties” because of physical or psychological incapacitation.

Scarborough did not mention presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s recurring lapses of memory or gaffes.