Sarah Silverman Puts Kirsten Gillibrand On Blast For Defending Biden While Telling Al Franken ‘To Resign’

Sarah Silverman put New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on blast for defending Joe Biden against a sexual assault allegation while calling on former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken “to resign.”

The 49-year-old comedian called out Gillibrand for standing by the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful following a sexual assault allegation against him from former Senate aide Tara Reade, after the senator was involved in putting pressure on Franken “to resign,” who ultimately decided to do so in 2018, after sexual misconduct allegations were brought against him. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

“But u called on ⁦@alfranken⁩ to resign w/out the ethics investigation HE asked for??” Silverman tweeted to her millions of followers, along with an article from CNN under the headline that read, “Kirsten Gillibrand on Tara Reade allegation: ‘I support Vice President Biden.'” (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She’s Now ‘Horrified’ By 2007 Blackface Sketch)

In the piece, Gillibrand told reporters during a conference call, “I stand by [former] Vice President Biden. He’s devoted his life to supporting women and he has vehemently denied this allegation.”

During an interview in June 2019, the NY Democrat was asked on “Fox News Sunday” if she felt like many other democrats now did about Franken’s resignation and that there was a “rush to judgment” and “no due process.”

“I needed to have clarity on that and I was not going to remain silent,” Gillibrand shared. “I couldn’t defend it and I wasn’t going to defend it. That was my decision.”

“Senator Franken’s decision was whether or not he wanted to resign, whether or not he wanted to wait to his next election,” she added at the time. “But if a few Democratic donors are angry because I stood by eight women including a young woman who works in Congress that’s on them.”

The former Senate staffer for Biden has accused him of of touching and kissing her and penetrating her with his fingers without consent during the time she worked for him in 1993.

Biden’s campaign has denied the allegation.