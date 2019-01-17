Sarah Silverman Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ After Women’s March Leader Refuses To Fully Condemn Farrakhan On ‘The View’

Jewish actress Sarah Silverman said she’s “heartbroken” after learning that Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory refused to fully condemn Louis Farrakhan’s past antisemitic comments.

“I cannot imagine having such mild feelings over such a furious hatred of an entire people. He calls us termites,” the 48-year-old actress tweeted Wednesday to her millions of followers. (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She Sometimes Wanted To See Louis C.K. Masturbate After He Asked)

“I’m heartbroken, but I’m gonna stay hopeful because I don’t wanna give up on Tamika [Mallory],” she added. “(Oh wow Is that how SHE feels about LF?) Oh this life…” (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Says She’s Now ‘Horrified’ By 2007 Blackface Sketch)

The comments came in response to Mallory’s appearance Tuesday on the ABC talk show when the host, Meghan McCain, who is always very open about her thoughts, point-blank asked the march leader if she would condemn Farrakhan’s past comments about Jews and she stopped short of doing so fully.

Meghan McCain: I don’t speak for Jewish people, but I think I’m just confused. These remarks are — I mean, it goes on —”death to Israel,” over and over again. Mallory: We did not make those remarks. McCain: But you’re associating with a man who does, publicly. Mallory: What I will say to you is that I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statements. McCain: Specifically about Jewish people? Mallory: As I said, I don’t agree with many of Minister Farrakhan’s statements. McCain: Do you condemn them? Mallory: I don’t agree with these statements, at the end of the day … McCain: You won’t condemn it.

“To be clear, it’s not my — it’s not the way that I speak. It’s not how I organize, and I think it’s very clear over the 20 years of my own personal activism — my own personal track record — who I am and that I should never be judged through the lens of a man. That is actually not what this movement is supposed to be about,” Mallory responded.

Other celebrities, who previously participated in the march have been mostly quiet about the march’s leaders connection to the antisemitic leader. Alyssa Milano has been the exception when she stated in October that she would probably not be participating this year because of it.