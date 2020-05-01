California County Defies Governor Newsom Shutdown Order, Allows Businesses To Reopen

A California county is defying a shutdown order from Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, and allowing churches, schools, and businesses to reopen immediately.

The small Northern California county of Modoc reopened for business Friday, with some limitations. The county will allow schools, hair salons, churches, restaurants, bars and movie theaters to reopen, but will require customers to sit six feet apart, and will also continue to require senior citizens, and those with underlying health conditions to stay home. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Jan.21: Fauci Says Coronavirus ‘Not A Major Threat’ To U.S.)

“Just as our physical health is vital for our citizens, so is the mental health and the economic health of our citizens,” County Supervisor Ned Coe said, according to an NBC affiliate in Sacramento. (REPORT: Gov. Gavin Newsom To Close All California Beaches And State Parks)

JUST IN: Modoc County begins allowing nonessential businesses to reopen and diners to eat in restaurants, becoming the first to defy Gov. @GavinNewsom’s statewide orders barring such moves. https://t.co/HNiBMXEkES — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 1, 2020

Modoc County has less than 9,000 residents, and doesn’t have a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

The California governor announced new coronavirus restrictions Thursday, ordering all Orange County beaches to close, despite evidence that the virus cannot survive in the sunlight.

Hundreds of Protesters across the state gathered Friday, demanding an end to the shutdown, and a reopening of the state.

At the same time as the protest in Huntington Beach, there is another protest happening on the steps of LA city hall. Hundreds at both protests demanding California be re opened. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/QXa0qG7Kiv — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 1, 2020

Under pressure, Newsom attempted to paint an optimistic picture Friday about potentially reopening California, saying he may loosen some restrictions in the coming days.

“We’re getting really close to making augmentations to that stay at home order,” Newsom said at a press conference.