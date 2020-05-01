ESPN’s ‘Project 11’ Documentary About Alex Smith’s Leg Injury Airs Friday Night, May 1

ESPN’s documentary “Project 11” about Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith airs Friday night.

The documentary will follow Smith’s recovery from a horrific leg injury suffered against the Houston Texans in 2018. The veteran quarterback suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in the history of the league. Now, fans will get a chance to see just how bad it got. Judging from the preview, Smith’s life was in serious danger. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

“We’re in life-saving mode now and leg-saving mode, but it’s in that order,” Smith’s mother said in the promo shared by the network.

Give it a watch below.

In less than a week, Alex Smith went from starting at QB for the Redskins to fighting for his life.#Project11 airs this Friday at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. (via @E60) pic.twitter.com/O5JsrPyWgA — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2020

This documentary looks like it’s going to be awesome and I can’t wait to see it. Obviously, nobody takes joy in someone getting hurt, but Smith’s road to recovery is an incredible story.

He still hasn’t played a snap of football since the game and he might never take one again. That’s okay. The fact he didn’t lose his leg seems to be nothing short of a miracle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on Jul 15, 2019 at 9:58am PDT

Also, I’ll never forget where I was when this happened. I was sitting in a suite at the stadium near some people closely tied to the situation.

It became clear immediately this wasn’t a regular injury and the oxygen was sucked out of the area when team security arrived.

It was a terrifying situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Smith (@lizbsmith11) on Dec 16, 2018 at 7:13am PST

Tune in at 7:30 EST on ESPN to watch Smith’s incredible road to recovery. It looks like it’s going to be an incredible time.