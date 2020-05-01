Jack Osbourne Jokes He’s Not ‘Letting A Disease Started By Bats Kill’ His Dad Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne joked about how he’s not about to let “a disease started by bats” kill his dad, Ozzy Osbourne, as some kind of “revenge plot.”

“Here’s the thing, I am not letting a disease started by bats kill my dad,” 34-year-old media personality shared via video with Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Thursday.(RELATED: Sharon Osbourne Once Slit Her Wrists To Prove Her Love For Ozzy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne) on Dec 24, 2019 at 8:24pm PST

“That’s not how this is going, ok?” he added, while joking. “This is not some giant revenge plot from bats to get my dad back.”(RELATED: The Shocking Reason Ozzy Osbourne Just Ended His Affair)

For those that might not recall, the famous rocker Ozzy made quite a name for himself after he infamously bit the head off of a bat during a rock concert in 1982.

The “Crazy Train” hitmaker and Jack are both high-risk with regards to COVID-19 and he talked about he and his family are doing during the pandemic.

“I’m doing great you know,” the media personality shared. “Just been kind of keeping my head down and trying to stay as healthy as possible.”

Meanwhile, Jack said his 71-year-old dad, who was recently diagnosed with Parkinsons is a “little depressed because he can’t do anything.”

“And he’s fallen victim to watching the news all day,” Osbourne’s son shared, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘Dude, turn that crap off. [Watch] a little bit in the morning, a little bit at night. Get the you know, the broad strokes. But let’s unplug the IV of news right now.”