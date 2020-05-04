Former NHL Player Georges Laraque Describes Battle With Coronavirus, Says It’s The ‘Worst Thing Ever’

Former NHL player Georges Laraque is in a brutal fight with coronavirus.

Laraque is currently engaged in a fight against the virus and it sounds like it's a horrific time, judging from some recent comments.

“It’s the worst thing ever. It takes all my energy just to get up,” Laraque told NHL.com. He added, “Right now, I have oxygen going through my nose. It’s hard to talk right now because I have no energy and stuff. It’s going to take a long time before my lungs clear up. I’m going to be here for a while.”

This is the kind of stuff that really scares me about coronavirus. Laraque is 43, a former pro athlete and the virus is just brutalizing him.

He’s the kind of guy who shouldn’t even have to worry about something like this. We’ve been repeatedly told by many that if you’re in great health, you’re likely to be fine.

Laraque is more athletically fit than pretty much everybody else. He was running daily and still ended up in the hospital because of the virus.

If that doesn’t scare you, you’re just not paying attention.

Hopefully, the former Montreal Canadiens player is able to bounce back up and make a full recovery. It sounds like he’s already had one hell of a tough time.