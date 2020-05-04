‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Melissa Rauch Gives Birth Alone Due To Coronavirus Restrictions

“Big Bang Theory” star Melissa Rauch made a life-changing announcement Monday that she had given birth alone due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am incredibly thankful and overjoyed to announce the birth of our son, Brooks Rauch, who we just welcomed into the world and directly into our hearts," the 39-year-old actress revealed on Instagram about the arrival of her and husband Winston Beigel's son. The comments were noted by the Daily Mail.

She also shared a sweet picture of a little blue hat with the name, "Brooks" written on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Rauch (@themelissarauch) on May 4, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

“His arrival was made possible, in no small part, by the front line heroes – the nurses and doctors who show up each day to make sure that life keeps marching forward, regardless of the circumstances,” she added. “Words can’t describe how grateful I am to have this baby boy join our family, but to say that it is a surreal time to be bringing life into the world is an understatement.”

“The Bronze” star went on to explain in a link to her essay for Glamour magazine, that due to pandemic restrictions she was not able to give birth with her husband by her side.

“All I wanted was someone holding my hand, and by my side,” Melissa wrote. “Although the hospital I was delivering at did allow birth partners, my husband had to stay home with our daughter since our original plan of having family come to town—as well as our back-up plans—were no longer options due to COVID-19.”

Thanks to modern technology, Melissa’s husband was able to witness the birth via FaceTime.

“I’d be lying if I said there weren’t times during the intensity of labor that I craved the comfort of my husband being there with me physically,” Rauch explained. “I don’t want to sugar coat it, it’s an inherently difficult situation and there were moments I felt every feeling in the book of feelings—so much so that my feelings were having major feelings.”

“No pandemic, or fear of being alone, or anger over not having a partner there to bitchslap through the whole hellish gauntlet of labor gets airtime,” she added. “I had a job to do. The nurses, doctor, and my husband (who joined on FaceTime to see the birth of our son), ultimately made me feel safe and protected.”

Rauch and Beigel got married in 2007 and also share a daughter together, Sadie Rauch.