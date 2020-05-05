‘It’s My Constitutional Right’: Washington Barber Reopens Shop Despite Stay-At-Home Orders

A Washington State barber reopened his business in defiance of stay-at-home orders, saying it’s his “constitutional right,” KIRO 7 reported Monday.

A line of customers stood outside Stag Barber and Styling in anticipation of a long-awaited haircut after over one month of stay-at-home orders, KIRO 7 reported.

The shop, located in Snohomish, is considered a non-essential business under Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders which were recently extended until the end of May. But owner Bob Martin says the government has “gone way too far already,” and was emboldened by the county sheriff’s decision not to enforce the restrictions, also mentioning that money wasn’t his only motivator in deciding to reopen.

“I stand by that because it’s our constitutional right to do what we’re doing and maintain a livelihood,” Martin told KIRO 7.

Martin received an outpouring of support — so much so that he had to start assigning customers numbers for them to return the next day. (RELATED: California County Defies Governor Newsom Shutdown Order, Allows Businesses To Reopen)

“More people need to go back to work and stand up to the government,” he said.

While the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order is effective until May 31, the governor issued new guidelines for reopening certain businesses and activity. As of April 29, construction and outdoor activities like fishing, hunting, golf, and some park access were reopened, the state’s website said.

Phase 1 began Tuesday, and includes opening drive-in spiritual services, auto sales, retail for curb-side pickup, car washes, landscaping, and pet walking. Businesses are only able to re-open when they’re able to fully comply with guidelines set to be issued May 15.