This Business School Professor Is Sharing His MBA Secrets

Having a degree in business can serve you well in many different ways. But with college tuition costing more than it ever has before, sitting in a classroom simply isn’t in the cards for many of us.

Thankfully, it’s 2020, and the rise of eLearning has made it possible to get the education you need without having to spend a fortune on tuition or sink years into a formal degree.

The 2020 Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle boasts five extensive online courses that teach you everything from basic financial models and risk management to forming full-fledged business plans that can help start your very own company. Under the instruction of Chris Haroun, an award-winning business school professor, venture capitalist, and MBA graduate from Columbia University, you’ll get top-notch training and first-hand examples of what to expect as a professional businessperson.

With nearly 650 lessons to choose from over the course of the entire bundle, you’ll gain a comprehensive understanding of business management, financial analysis, and so much more. There’s even an entire course on everything they don’t teach you in business school, exposing you to the best sales and business practices to help you navigate corporate politics with more confidence than ever.

Whether you’re looking to dip your toes in the business world or are an aspiring entrepreneur who’s ready to make major moves, The 2020 Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle will prepare you for it all. And once you complete its courses, you’ll have the tools necessary to start a real business with access to over 50 business plan templates and 25 business presentations geared toward start-ups.

With an average of five stars among its thousands of students, this program is the real deal.

“Great course for people launching a new business.” – Judi R.

“I am currently completing my MBA, this has proven to be a great addition to my studying. I am looking forward to combining all of the information.” – John J.

“Perfect to familiarize yourself with terminology.” – Michelle T.

Let 2020 be the year you take your professional business career into your own hands! And now’s the perfect time since The 2020 Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle is over 90% off, making it just $25.

More from The Daily Caller Shop

Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive

DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors

New skills you can learn without leaving home

stackSonar('stack-connect-p', '283');