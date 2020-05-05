Trump To Families Affected By Coronavirus: ‘I Love You,’ ‘I Don’t Sleep At Night Thinking About It’

President Donald Trump told American families affected by coronavirus “I love you” and said that he doesn’t sleep at night thinking about people dying from the virus in an ABC interview Tuesday.

“I want to say, I love you,” Trump said.

“I want to say that we’re doing everything we can. I also want to say that we’re trying to protect people over 60 years old. We’re trying so hard.”

WATCH:

He continued, talking about what the administration was doing to help people through the pandemic, when he claimed that he doesn’t sleep at night thinking about people who have died.

“And to the people that have lost someone, there’s nobody — I don’t sleep at night thinking about it. There’s nobody that’s taken it harder than me.”

Trump visited a Honeywell plant making masks in Phoenix, Arizona Tuesday.

Trump also appeared to warn governors about not taking certain actions in response to coronavirus, telling reporters that he would “stop” a governor from doing something in “two seconds” if he didn’t like it.

“The governors have — I’ve given them great discretion. I respect the governors and I’ve given them great discretion,” the president said. “If, however, I see somebody doing something that’s egregious or wrong I will stop it in two seconds.” (RELATED: Trump Confirms Birx, Fauci Will ‘Still Be Involved’ With Coronavirus Response After White House Disbands Task Force)