Trump Warns Governors: ‘I Will Stop It In Two Seconds’ If They Do Something ‘Wrong’

President Donald Trump appeared to warn governors across the country Tuesday, saying that if they do something “egregious or wrong” he will stop it.

“The governors have — I’ve given them great discretion. I respect the governors and I’ve given them great discretion. If, however, I see somebody doing something that’s egregious or wrong I will stop it in two seconds,” Trump said.

Trump continued, saying that his relationship with governors is good, but again warned, “If I see something wrong, we will stop it.”

The president seems to be re-hashing something he said in April, when he argued that he has the “total” authority to re-open the country, regardless of governors’ wished.

“When somebody is the President of the United States the authority is total, and that’s the way it’s got to be,” Trump said, prompting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to publicly rebuke the president.

“To hear a Republican stand up there, by the way, and argue big government and total authority of the federal government is somewhat amusing,” Cuomo said in a TV appearance. (RELATED: ‘Maybe He Should Get Up And Go To Work’: Gov. Cuomo Hits Back At Trump During Coronavirus Briefing)