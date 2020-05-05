‘No Possibility In Any Way’: West Virginia Governor Explains Away Audible F-Bomb As ‘Audio Glitch’

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is blaming an unfortunate “audio glitch” for the audible f-bomb that marred a Monday coronavirus briefing.

Video of that briefing has circulated on numerous platforms as many wondered if Justice had, in fact, uttered the word they thought he had. (RELATED: West Virginia Governor Says Democrats Have Made Immigration Issue Personal)

WATCH:

“I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so only if they f**kin’ follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe,” Justice seems to say.

A closer look at the same comment:

Did WV Gov. Jim Justice drop an f-bomb in Monday’s press conference or was it just a funny audio glitch? pic.twitter.com/eOWjWZCuBg — The Recount (@therecount) May 5, 2020

Justice issued a statement as the video circulated on social media, claiming that an “audio glitch” was responsible for the “bad word” that he never would have said.

A statement on today’s news briefing: pic.twitter.com/fKuPrteS35 — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) May 5, 2020

“Today at our news briefing there was an audio glitch and it sounded like I had said a bad word. A word that I would never say nor have I ever said,” Justice explained. “No possibility in any way, shape, form or fashion.”