‘No Possibility In Any Way’: West Virginia Governor Explains Away Audible F-Bomb As ‘Audio Glitch’

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is blaming an unfortunate “audio glitch” for the audible f-bomb that marred a Monday coronavirus briefing.

Video of that briefing has circulated on numerous platforms as many wondered if Justice had, in fact, uttered the word they thought he had. (RELATED: West Virginia Governor Says Democrats Have Made Immigration Issue Personal)

WATCH:

“I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so only if they f**kin’ follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe,” Justice seems to say.

A closer look at the same comment:

Justice issued a statement as the video circulated on social media, claiming that an “audio glitch” was responsible for the “bad word” that he never would have said.

“Today at our news briefing there was an audio glitch and it sounded like I had said a bad word. A word that I would never say nor have I ever said,” Justice explained. “No possibility in any way, shape, form or fashion.”