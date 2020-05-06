Politics

Journos Slam Top ABC Anchor David Muir, Accuse Him Of Conducting ‘Softball’ Trump Interview

Screenshot/ABC News

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
ABC’s David Muir dominated the ratings going into the first week of May. However, he recently drew criticism from a number of journalists over his Tuesday interview with President Donald Trump.

Muir drew an average of 10.5 million viewers over the week of April 27, making “World News Tonight” the most-watched show on television. That number puts his audience at double to triple that of Fox News ratings giants such as Sean Hannity and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson. (RELATED: The Moment From Donald Trump’s Interview With ABC That Everyone Is Talking About)

His interview with the president drew criticism from CNN’s Oliver Darcy, who said Muir had “failed to meet the moment.”

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale seemed to agree. He voiced concern that Muir had allowed Trump to speak without any “pushback.”

The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan called the entire interview “a missed opportunity” and “a disaster from a prominent anchor on a major news network.”

They were not alone:

Muir’s interview marked the president’s first non-Fox News television interview since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.