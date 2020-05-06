‘Turned This Into An Oligarchy’ — Rep. Andy Biggs Criticizes Pelosi For Keeping Congress Out Of Session

Republican Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs on Wednesday criticized Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for keeping Congress out of session while important legislation needs to be passed as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S.

In a phone call with the Daily Caller, Biggs went after Pelosi for keeping the House out of session, saying there is important work that needs to be done.

“The reality is, I think she’s (Pelosi) turned this into an oligarchy by keeping the Congress at home and at bay. And also it allows her to negotiate whatever she wants. So if you like that then it’s been masterful, but if you like a representative republic, it’s been disastrous,” Biggs told the Daily Caller.

The comments come as Democratic leadership canceled the House’s plan to return back to Washington, just one day after Democrats made the announcement. The news came just five days after The House passed a $484 billion coronavirus phase 3.5 package Thursday to help people and businesses struggling across the country. (RELATED: House Cancels Plan To Return Next Week One Day After Making Announcement)

Meanwhile, the Senate has been in session all week and is working together with the White House on passing new legislation to help combat the coronavirus and help American workers struggling across the country.