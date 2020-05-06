‘They’ll Kill Us!’: Jason Alexander Says People Would Try To Bribe Him To Leak ‘Seinfeld’ Series Finale Secrets

Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on the hit “Seinfeld” series, talked with co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus and revealed that people would bribe him to leak secrets about the show’s series finale.

“My own publicist — I don’t know if this came for you too — my publicist was asking me if I was willing to leak out some secrets for money,” the 60-year-old actor shared via video with his former co-star Julia Louis-Dreyfus during a video chat to raise money for Direct Relief, an organization that helps health care workers on the front lines during the coronavirus. The clip was noted by the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

WATCH:

“And I went, ‘They’ll kill us!'” he added.

Louis-Dreyfus responded that she hoped that publisher got fired for making such a suggestion, to which Alexander joked, “No, I gave him a raise.” (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

The “Veep” star also admitted that the secrecy efforts behind keeping the series finale under wraps, like erecting walls and barricades around the Studio City set, were extreme, to say the least.

“And I remember thinking at that time, ‘Seriously? Who gives a shit?'” Julia shared.

Ahead of the video chat, the “Saturday Night Live” star shared a post on Instagram about the fundraising event.

“Who knew we knew anything about social distancing back in the 90’s? Louis-Dreyfus captioned her post. “Join me and @jalexander1959 as we talk about nothing on Insta Live tomorrow 5/2 at 3p PT / 6p ET and raise funds for @directrelief – donation link in my bio! Hope to see you all there.”

As of the time of this piece, the link in her bio to the fundraiser shows that more than 55,000 dollars has been raised for the coronavirus relief efforts.